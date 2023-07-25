Tata Motors to launch Punch CNG soon: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country Tata Motors is planning to launch CNG model of Tata Punch. The company already showcased the CNG model in AutoExpo 2023. The model will become fourth product from the company’s CNG lineup after Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

The vehicle will be equipped with a 1.2 litre, three cylinder engine. Thsi engine will deliver 73 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. It will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. As per reports, the CNG Punch will feature a unique dual-cylinder setup, which will allow the customers to have more boot space.

It will come with features like digital driver’s display, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a sunroof. The CNG variant will make its debut in the Indian market with a price hike of around Rs 1 lakh in comparison to its petrol counterparts. The petrol variants of Tata Punch are currently priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).