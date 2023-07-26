72 Boats, 19 ‘Chundan Vallams’ Set for Nehru Trophy Competition

The upcoming Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NBTR) is set to witness intense competition, with 72 boats, including 19 majestic chundan vallams (snake boats), vying for victory across nine categories on August 12. Last year’s photo finish between ‘Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan’ of Pallathuruthy Boat Club and ‘Nadubhagam Chundan’ of NCDC Boat Club has left spectators eagerly anticipating this year’s showdown.

One of the top contenders, ‘Karichal Chundan’, steered by Village Boat Club, Kainakary, is determined to clinch the trophy for the 16th time, adding to the excitement of the event. The boat clubs have already begun intense practice sessions, while preparations for laying the tracks and conducting heats on Punnamada Lake are underway.

The categories for the race are well-defined, with three boats competing in the ‘Churulan’ category, four in ‘Iruttukutti A’, 15 in ‘Iruttukutti B’, 13 in ‘Iruttukuttu C’, seven in ‘Veppu A’, four in ‘Veppu B’, three in ‘Thekkanodithara’, and four in ‘Thekkanodikettu’. The event saw a total of 15 boats registering on the last date, Tuesday.

The ticket selling for this prestigious event has already commenced, with noted film director Shahi Kabeer inaugurating the process. Tickets are available for purchase at all government offices in the district and main offices in other districts, except Kannur, Wayanad, and Idukki.

Here are the Nehru Boat Race ticket rates (in Rs):

– Tourist Gold (Nehru Pavilion): 3,000

– Tourist Silver (Nehru Pavilion): 2,500

– Rose Corner (Concrete Pavilion): 1,000

– Victory Line (Wooden Gallery): 500

– All View (Wooden Gallery): 300

– Lake View (Wooden Gallery): 200

– Lawn: 100

With the anticipation building up, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race promises a thrilling and memorable spectacle for all attendees and participants alike.