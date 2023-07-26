Aromatic Vegetable Tehri Rice Recipe

Tehri Rice Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup basmati rice

– 2 tablespoons ghee or oil

– 1 large onion, thinly sliced

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 bay leaf

– 2-3 cloves

– 2-3 green cardamom pods

– 1-inch cinnamon stick

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 large potato, peeled and diced

– 1 carrot, peeled and diced

– 1/2 cup green peas (fresh or frozen)

– 1/2 cup cauliflower florets

– 1/2 cup diced bell peppers (optional)

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 cups vegetable or chicken broth (or water)

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes, then drain and set aside.

2. In a large pot or deep pan, heat ghee or oil over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, bay leaf, cloves, green cardamom pods, and cinnamon stick. Sauté for a minute until the spices release their aroma.

3. Add thinly sliced onions and cook until they turn golden brown and caramelized.

4. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add diced potatoes, carrots, green peas, cauliflower, and bell peppers (if using). Mix well to coat the vegetables with the spices.

6. Sprinkle turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt over the vegetables. Mix everything thoroughly.

7. Add the soaked and drained basmati rice to the pot. Gently stir to combine the rice with the vegetables and spices.

8. Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth (or water) into the pot. Bring it to a boil.

9. Once the mixture starts boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the rice and vegetables are fully cooked and the liquid is absorbed.

10. Once the Tehri rice is cooked, fluff it gently with a fork.

11. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

12. Serve hot as a delicious and flavorful one-pot meal on its own or accompanied by yogurt, raita, or any side of your choice.

Enjoy the aromatic and flavorful Tehri Rice!