Bison Horns and Mountain Deer Antlers Seized from POCSO Case-Accused’s House in Kozhikode

The Forest Vigilance wing in Kozhikode made a significant seizure, confiscating three bison horns and mountain deer antlers from the residence of a man arrested in a POCSO case. Additionally, parts of a country-made gun and a coral were also found at the house used by Dhana Mahesh, a native of Hill Bazar, Moodadi, Payyoli.

The illegal items were stored at a rented property in Unnimukk, located on the Kottupadam-Cherukulam Road near Kakkodi. The operation involved a team comprising Kozhikode flying squad Range Forest officer P Prabhakaran, Deputy Range Forest officer A Ebin, Beat Forest officers A Asif, C Mohammed Aslam, KV Srinath, and driver TK Jijeesh, all of whom executed the operation with precision.

The Thamarassery Range forest office is handling the case, with the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, being invoked as the possession of wild animal body parts is punishable. Meanwhile, in Wayanad, the Forest Department arrested four individuals involved in sandalwood smuggling. The gang was apprehended during the transportation of the logs, which were felled in the Vithukad area of the Meppadi forest range, under the South Wayanad Forest division.

The arrested individuals are Maheswaran, 19, Babeesh, 21, Nikhil, 20, and Muhammed Bilal, 24, and their tree-cutting tools were seized. Deputy Range Officer Aranvindakshan of Vythiri model forest range office led the team that made the arrests.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine if those apprehended were part of an inter-state smuggling racket, as stated by South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer A Shajna.