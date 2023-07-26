Centre assures to allocate second Vande Bharat express for Kerala: Informs BJP Chief

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran said in a tweet on Wednesday that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has assured to allocate the second Vande Bharat train to Kerala. He said the train would run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. He said the official announcement of the same would be made soon.

‘Yet another good news for Kerala. Hon’ble Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji has assured to allocate one more Vande Bharat Express to Kerala. The official announcement will be made very soon. The train will run between the Kasargod – Trivandrum route. This will help thousands of daily commuters. On behalf of the people of Kerala, I sincerely thank the @narendramodi ji government.’, the BJP chief tweeted.

As the Vande Bharat service in Kerala is the busiest in the country, there has been demand for one more train on the same route. The first Vande Bharat train began service in April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first train during his visit on April 25.