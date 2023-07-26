Delicious and Flavorful Masala Poori recipe for breakfast

Masala poori is a delicious and flavorful variation of the traditional Indian poori. It is made by adding various spices and herbs to the wheat flour dough, resulting in a tasty and aromatic fried bread. Here’s a simple recipe to make masala poori:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups whole wheat flour

– 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh coriander leaves

– 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Water for kneading the dough

– Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, chopped onion, green chilies, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix everything well.

2. Gradually add water and knead the mixture to form a smooth and firm dough. The dough should not be too soft or too hard. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

4. Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls. Roll each ball into a smooth round shape using a rolling pin on a flat surface. The pooris should be slightly thicker than regular pooris.

5. Once the oil is hot, carefully slide the rolled poori into the oil. Fry one poori at a time to avoid them sticking together.

6. Press the poori gently with a slotted spoon to puff it up. Fry until both sides are golden brown and crispy.

7. Remove the fried masala poori from the oil and place them on paper towels to drain excess oil.

8. Serve hot with your favorite side dish, such as chole (chickpea curry), potato curry, or any other curry of your choice.

Enjoy the flavorful and spicy masala pooris as a delicious breakfast or snack!