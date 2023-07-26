Devastating Floods in Punjab: 41 Killed, Thousands in Relief Camps

Recently, devastating floods struck Punjab, resulting in the loss of 41 lives, with 1,616 people still residing in 173 relief camps. The floods affected nineteen districts in the region, causing extensive damage to residential and agricultural areas. In response to the crisis, the government and rescue agencies successfully evacuated 27,286 individuals from waterlogged regions.

The floods had a severe impact on the power supply, particularly in districts like Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, and Sangrur. However, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh stated that electricity has now been restored to all 595 affected locations. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) faced significant infrastructure damage, amounting to an estimated loss of Rs 16 crore. Critical facilities like hospitals, medical centers, telecom, and water supply received top priority in the power restoration efforts. The floods also severely affected twenty 66 KV substations across the state, causing substantial damage to infrastructure, including poles, transformers, and power lines.