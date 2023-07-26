Due to destruction of harvest-ready crops caused by mining, Tamil Nadu farmers protest

When farmers awoke to the horrific sight of earthmovers destroying harvest-ready crops, the extension of Neyveli Lignite Corporation mines into the Valayamadevi Mel village resulted in panic.

In order to prevent any uncomfortable incidents, 600 cops were dispatched to the region after farmers held a road roko. Farmers also alleged that they had not received the proper compensation for their land.

The construction of the new Paravanaru canal also started while the farmers were protesting, which added to the anxiety.

However, according to district officials, the action was brought about by farmers’ agreements not to plant any crops on the newly acquired land.

Anbumani Ramadoss, the head of Pattali Makkal Katchi, who is leading the demonstration, blasted the authorities for damaging the crops.

People won’t forgive the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, according to Anbumani Ramadoss. He claimed that although locals are demonstrating to protect the land, the NLC has been attempting to seize approximately 100 acres of fertile land in the villages of Kathalai and Karivetti.

‘Such atrocities are never seen in a democratic rule, but the NLC has initiated to destroy fertile crops using large machines while the Tamil Nadu government is acting like its henchman and attacking those who attempt to protest the land and have chased them away,’ Anbumani Ramadoss said.

Annamalai, the head of the state BJP, denounced the action and criticised the Tamil Nadu government for utilising big earthmovers to ruin productive land. Additionally, he claimed to have discussed the matter amicably with NLC Chief Prasanna Kumar.

Meanwhile, District Collector Arun Thamburaj said land had already been acquired. ‘NLC officials have initiated the Paravanaru diversion in the village for which the land was acquired between 2006 and 2013. For the next ten years, farmers have been cultivating the field even after getting the compensation amount. In December, officials had informed farmers not to cultivate the next season’s crop as Paravanaru diversion work would begin for which 30 hectare land to dig up 13 km stretch of which work was in progress for 1.7 km of land and compensation has already been given,’ said Thamburaj.

He added that sufficient compensation for the lost crops would be given.