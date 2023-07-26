First ever women police station opened in Ladakh

An official announced on Wednesday that the first-ever women’s police station in the Union Territory of Ladakh had begun operations, calling it a significant step towards empowering women and safeguarding their safety.

S D Singh Jamwal, the additional director general of police in Ladakh, officially opened the police station that will handle crimes against women, he added.

‘The station will operate round the clock to ensure immediate assistance and support for women in need. Additionally, it will act as a resource centre, providing guidance and counselling services for women facing challenging situations,’ the official spokesman said.

Jamwal stressed the value of women’s empowerment and their active involvement in law enforcement after officially opening the police station.

‘The inauguration of the women police station in Kargil is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and secure society. This initiative will enable women to approach the police with greater confidence, knowing that their concerns will be addressed sensitively and expeditiously,’ the Ladakh police chief said.

The opening of the women’s police station in Kargil, according to the spokesman, is a historic development since it will be crucial in resolving the issues and difficulties that women in the region confront.

‘With a dedicated focus on handling cases related to women’s rights, domestic violence, harassment, and other gender-specific offenses, this new initiative aims to provide a safer and more supportive environment for women to report incidents and seek justice,’ he said.

The police station is manned, according to the spokesman, with a group of skilled and committed female police officers who are prepared to handle situations involving women.

‘The Ladakh police department is committed to strengthening the bond between the police force and the community, and this new women’s police station is a testament to that commitment,’ he said.

According to him, the goal of the women’s police station is to promote mutual respect and collaboration between women and the police, which will ultimately make Kargil a safer and more secure place for all people.