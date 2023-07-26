Here’s how Choc-mint drink became a symbol of political betrayal in Thailand

In Thailand, a seemingly innocent chocolate-mint ice drink has found itself at the center of a political controversy.

Several cafes have halted its sales because it has been associated with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a prime ministerial candidate from the opposition Pheu Thai party, as reported by the Guardian.

The drink, once an innocent pleasure, is now viewed as a symbol of political betrayal.

In the May general election, Pheu Thai won the second-highest number of seats and subsequently formed a coalition with Move Forward, a party advocating for reforms to eliminate military influence in politics and amend the country’s lese-majesty law.

Both parties pledged to uphold democracy in a nation that has experienced military coups in the past. They vowed not to form a coalition with the army generals who have held power since the 2014 coup.

As uncertainty surrounds Pheu Thai’s coalition dynamics, creative protests have emerged. Many people support shops removing the chocolate-mint drink from their menus as a symbolic gesture.

Some cafes even refer to it as a “betray-your-friend” drink and refuse to serve it due to its political connotation. This has sparked debates on social media, with users expressing varying opinions about the beverage.

However, some individuals are concerned about the potential pitfalls of using symbols in polarized politics.

They fear that associating the chocolate-mint drink with a specific political party could deepen divisions and lead to further polarization among the public.

Critics argue that the drink should be enjoyed by everyone, just like the color yellow, which was once associated with the military and monarchy but is now seen as neutral.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from becoming prime minister by military-appointed senators. Consequently, Pheu Thai, the expected coalition partner, may be exploring alternative alliances. The scheduled coalition meeting was abruptly postponed, adding to the uncertainty in the political landscape.

If Pheu Thai decides to leave the coalition, it could face electoral consequences, with the Move Forward party gaining support from disillusioned voters. To avoid breaking off from its current partners outrightly, Pheu Thai may be tactful in its moves. The delay in announcing a prime ministerial candidate for a vote on Thursday has given Pheu Thai additional time for negotiations.

Amidst the awaiting court ruling over Pita’s second attempt at the prime ministerial candidacy, negotiations and alliances remain uncertain. Meanwhile, protesters at Pheu Thai’s headquarters remind the party of past military crackdowns, urging them not to betray the people. A protester holding Pheu Thai’s beloved choc-mint drink with a sign reading “Pheu Thai, don’t betray the people” encapsulates the sense of uncertainty and apprehension among the public.

In this tumultuous political climate, Thailand is in a state of limbo, with its future leadership uncertain. As the chocolate-mint drink becomes an unexpected symbol of political division, the country waits anxiously to see how the political drama unfolds and what alliances will eventually be formed.