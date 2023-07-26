IAS officers express grievances to CM about excessive transfers

IAS Officers Express Discontent Over Frequent Transfers, Seek Adherence to AIS Rules

In Kerala, IAS officers have raised concerns about the incessant transfers between departments, and the bureaucrats’ body has taken action by addressing the Chief Minister, citing the violation of the All India Services (AIS) rules.

A staggering number of 30 officers have been moved from their positions within a few months of deployment, and some even faced the ordeal of receiving transfer orders twice in a single month. The IAS Association conveyed in their letter that this recurring practice since July last year will severely impact the government’s functionality and has urged for a resolution.

The association further emphasized that the appointment and transfer of officers should align with the recommendations of the State Civil Service Board, as mandated by the All India Services Act (1951), and sought the approval of the cabinet for this purpose.

According to a Supreme Court directive, appointments to a cadre or equivalent posts should have a tenure of two years. However, the state has not been adhering to this two-year stipulation while making cadre appointments. Consequently, if an officer is transferred before the completion of this period, the government should abide by the relevant rules and procedures governing such transfers.

The association also expressed concern that no meetings of the Civil Service Board, chaired by the Chief Secretary, have been convened, further compounding the issue.

In their letter, the IAS Association put forth several recommendations. They proposed that the Board be allowed to make a final decision after hearing the concerned officer, in case of transfer before the stipulated two-year period. They also stressed on considering capability while making appointments and insisted on providing reasons for any transfer either by the concerned minister or the Cabinet, particularly if it is done without the Civil Service Board’s recommendation.

To bring more stability, they suggested minimizing transfers from June to March, while also ensuring fair allocation of responsibilities, as officers are restricted from holding more than two posts simultaneously.

The association also raised concerns about the appointment of officials from other cadres to IAS cadre posts, including retired officials, stating that this practice should be discontinued.

For instance, IAS-cadre positions like the Excise Commissioner and Transport Commissioner have been filled with IPS officers for several years, which is against the provisions of the Act. The same applies to the posts of the Institute of Management (IMG) and KILA Director, which were earlier headed by IAS officers but have recently been assigned to others, as highlighted in their letter.