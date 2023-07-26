IIM Bangalore student, passes away from cardiac arrest

Ayush Gupta, a 27-year-old second-year student in the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management programme at the Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru, died on Sunday after a heart arrest.

IIM-Bangalore posted on the microblogging website Twitter that it was ‘deeply saddened’ by the passing of Ayush Gupta, a second-year PGP student, who had a heart arrest this afternoon. Ayush (age 27) served as the PGP Student Alumni Committee’s senior coordinator.

Gupta, a senior coordinator for the Student Alumni Committee, had a summer internship at Faering Capital.

More posts from the institution claim that Gupta graduated from BITS Pilani in 2017. The institute also called off classes on July 24 in remembrance of his passing.

On LinkedIn, IIM Bengaluru announced Gupta’s passing, and some users reflected on their interactions with the 27-year-old.