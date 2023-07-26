In protest of Malda women’s attack incident, BJP MLAs leave Bengal Assembly

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators left the Bengal Assembly in protest of the level of atrocities committed against women. Following the walkout, there was a demonstration outside the House against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration for problems with peace and order in the state.

The BJP MLAs raised shouts within the House to express their demands, which included moving an adjournment motion and having a discussion over the latest sexual assault in Malda.

Speaker Biman Bannerjee responded by pleading with them not to cause a commotion and reminding them of their earlier commitment to allow the house to run smoothly.

Agnimitra Paul, a West Bengal BJP MLA and general secretary, stated that the BJP has shown its willingness to discuss the Manipur motion put out by the TMC. Similar to that, she asserted, the TMC must address and have conversations about the crimes committed against women in Bengal.

‘Today we wanted to discuss the Malda incident but the Speaker refused and said they cannot discuss and will maybe decide on it later on. We protested inside (the House) and then in front of the media, after we came outside,’ Paul said.

‘CM Mamata Banerjee can condemn the Manipur incident, but what about the Malda incident? Every day, women are attacked because there is no chargesheet, and the police do not file an FIR. . At the end of the day, they will say that we are the safest state because no FIR is filed,’ she added.

Recently, a video from West Bengal’s Malda appeared on social media sites, showing two women being thrashed and paraded in only their pants. The two women were beaten by locals in Pakuahat after they were arrested on suspicion of theft.