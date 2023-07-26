India vs Australia T20I to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Nov 26

Kerala is set to witness international cricket action once again, marking the second time this year. On November 26 (Sunday), the Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram will host the second T20I match between India and Australia.

The stadium had previously seen an ODI clash between India and Sri Lanka on January 3, where India emerged victorious with an astounding 317-run margin, setting a record. The state had last witnessed two international cricket matches in a year back in 2013 when India played England in an ODI in January and hosted West Indies in November, both held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed India’s packed schedule for the 2023-24 home season. The season comprises 16 international matches, including five Tests, three ODIs, and eight T20Is.

The home season will kick off with a series against Australia, featuring three ODIs to be played at Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot before the World Cup. Following the 50-over World Cup, Australia will return for the T20I series starting on November 23 in Vizag and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad. Cricket fans in Kerala and across the country are eagerly anticipating the action-packed matches ahead.