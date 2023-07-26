Indian Army Signs Contract for Indigenously Developed RPAVs

The Indian Army has taken a significant step towards promoting indigenous systems and equipment by signing a contract to induct indigenously developed Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs). The contract, worth Rs 5 crore, was concluded with Z Motions Pvt Ltd through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) channel under the defense ministry. The deal involves the acquisition of eight RPAVs, with delivery expected to be completed by the end of this year.

These RPAVs are being procured for both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, with each receiving an equal number of drones for field use. After successful experiments, there are plans to procure these advanced drones in bulk. The state-of-the-art airborne platform is expected to significantly enhance the surveillance, targeting, and tracking capabilities of the armed forces, enabling precision targeting of enemy positions.

Designed as loitering munitions, these RPAVs will serve as a game-changer during military operations. They will provide vital surveillance, targeting, and tracking capabilities to light infantry, small units, and special operations teams, allowing them to carry out precision targeting from safe distances.

The move towards indigenous equipment is part of the iDEX initiative, and the Navy has also taken steps in this direction by signing a contract with Siliconia Technologies for the development of lightweight ASIC-based communication systems for satellite communication. These efforts signify India’s commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities with homegrown technology and equipment.