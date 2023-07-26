Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for 2 matches due to ICC Code of Conduct breach.

The Indian women’s team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has faced a suspension of two matches by the ICC due to her breach of the Code of Conduct. This decision came after she was found guilty of two offenses during India’s third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Firstly, Kaur, upon her dismissal, displayed dissent by hitting the wickets with her bat. Secondly, during the presentation ceremony, she publicly criticized the match officials, attributing the defeat to their actions.

As a consequence of her actions, Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for a Level 2 offense and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record, as per the ICC’s guidelines.

The specific breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel was related to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision,” under article 2.8.

No formal hearing was conducted in this matter, as Kaur admitted her offenses and accepted the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.