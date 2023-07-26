India’s G20 leader’s meeting to be held at the newly-developed ITPO complex in New Delhi

India’s G20 leader’s meetings are scheduled to take place at the newly-developed ITPO complex located in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, set to be inaugurated on July 26. The sprawling site, owned by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been undergoing redevelopment since 2017 by state-owned construction company NBCC (India) Ltd.

The Pragati Maidan Complex boasts an impressive campus area of around 123 acres, earning it the distinction of being India’s largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination.

The IECC complex, part of the Pragati Maidan site, stands out for its sheer size and capacity to host a wide range of events. It ranks among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes globally, rubbing shoulders with renowned names like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The IECC’s infrastructure is a testament to India’s ability to host large-scale events and is a sight to behold.

One of the notable features of the IECC is its seating capacity, with level 3 accommodating an impressive 7,000 seats. This makes it an ideal venue for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale, even surpassing the iconic Sydney Opera House’s seating capacity of approximately 5,500 seats in Australia.

The IECC’s exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces that serve as ideal platforms for exhibitors and companies to showcase their products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls facilitate engagement with the target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Another standout feature is the IECC’s stunning amphitheatre, which can hold up to 3,000 people, equivalent to three PVR theatres combined. The grand amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, providing the audience with a mesmerizing ambiance.

In terms of visitor convenience, the IECC prioritizes ample parking space, with over 5,500 parking spots available for vehicles. Additionally, the roads leading to the venue are signal-free, ensuring easy access for attendees.

With its grand scale, state-of-the-art facilities, and focus on visitor convenience, the newly-developed ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan is poised to make a mark as an exceptional venue for hosting prestigious events, reaffirming India’s prowess in organizing large gatherings and conferences.