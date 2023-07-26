Man killed on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha

In Odisha’s Kendrapara district, a 55-year-old man named Mani Charan Sahu was allegedly killed by villagers who suspected him of practicing witchcraft. The family of the deceased has lodged a complaint with the Pattamundai rural police station. The police have initiated an investigation and are currently searching for the culprits who are on the run.

The authorities have formed a team to apprehend the suspects from their hiding places. The accused individuals mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) are facing charges under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 4 of the Odisha Prevention of Witch-hunting Act, 2013.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday night in Bantapatana village. The authorities are taking the matter seriously and are actively pursuing the case to bring those responsible to justice.