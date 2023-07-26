PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Kargil War Heroes on Vijay Diwas

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during India’s triumph over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999. In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister highlighted the valor and bravery displayed by India’s unmatched warriors, who continue to be a profound source of inspiration for the nation. He concluded his message with the resounding slogan “Jai Hind.”

The Kargil war was a pivotal moment in Indian history when the Indian Army responded with a fierce counterassault to drive out Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied crucial heights in the Ladakh region. Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year to celebrate India’s victory over its neighboring country and to honor the indomitable spirit of the soldiers who fought valiantly for their motherland.

Through this solemn occasion, the nation not only remembers the sacrifices of its brave soldiers but also reinforces its unwavering dedication to preserving the sovereignty and security of the country.