Sotheby’s, the auction house to sell an ‘ultra-rare’ pair of Apple-branded trainers on its website

Sotheby’s, the renowned auction house, is preparing to sell an exceptionally rare pair of Apple-branded sneakers on its website, presenting a unique chance for a fortunate buyer.

These men’s trainers, believed to have been custom-made for Apple employees in the late 1980s or early 1990s, are equivalent to a UK size 9.5 and feature an air-cushioned heel. While they are considered to be in “new” condition, they do exhibit some signs of aging, such as yellowing around the midsoles, glue marks, and light blemishes on the toe boxes.

The exact origin of these sneakers remains somewhat unclear. According to Sotheby’s, they were initially distributed as a one-time gift during a national sales conference in the mid-1990s, as reported by the Guardian.

However, in 2016, a pair was discovered at a garage sale in Palo Alto, California, and later put up for auction with a starting bid of $30,000 by Heritage Auction. Leon Benrimon, Heritage Auction’s director of modern and contemporary art, speculated that these sneakers were likely prototypes created for Apple in the late 1980s or early 1990s. He suggested that only two pairs were made, with the other pair supposedly being held in the Apple archives.

In the 1980s, Apple briefly explored a clothing and accessories line known as the Apple Collection. Although a magazine at that time showcased various company-branded items such as jumpers, sunglasses, a toy truck, and even a windsurfer, the trainers were notably absent from the collection. In contrast, 22,000 Apple-branded shirts were sold a year before the clothing brand’s launch.

Apple traditionally refrained from manufacturing products beyond its expertise and instead collaborated with other brands like Lamy, Honda, and Braun, which would then add their branding to white-label products.

The sneakers up for auction feature an almost all-white design, with the iconic multicolored Apple logo adding a touch of retro charm. The auction will include a pair of red laces in the box for customization.

Recently, an unopened first edition 4GB iPhone was sold at auction for an astonishing sum of $190,372.80, underscoring the collectible value of Apple’s legacy in the auction market.

Given the exclusive nature of this Sotheby’s auction and the opportunity to own these exceedingly rare Apple-branded trainers, collectors and tech enthusiasts alike are likely to closely monitor the bidding process with great interest.