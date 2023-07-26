Students displaced from Manipur accepted into government schools in Delhi

The Delhi Education Department has published guidelines for granting temporary admittance to Manipurese youngsters who have experienced violence.

Due to the sudden departure from Manipur, the instructions, which include 10 important directives, indicate that admissions must be granted even in the lack of pertinent documentation.

All students up to Class IX are to be admitted on a provisional basis, it was stated. Admission decisions for Class XI students will be made based on the Manipur School Board’s or CBSE’s report card.

The heads of schools are obligated to grant students temporary admission and help them acquire residency documentation for Delhi. The guidelines call for a sympathetic attitude because they are aware that students may hesitate because of their uncertain housing circumstances and their parents’ employment situations.

Additionally, schools are required to offer the services of Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellors (EVGCs) to aid in the transition of parents and children to Delhi’s public schools.

Additionally, a Nodal In-charge designated exclusively for the admission of students displaced from Manipur will be recruited in each district.

For the purpose of facilitating communication with students or parents and fixing any inconsistencies in the students’ name, address, or age, the Kuki Students’ Organisation Delhi & NCR shall assign one representative to each District Deputy Director of Education (DDE).

The rules advise enrolling these children into English Medium Sections as much as possible, noting the language barrier they encounter.