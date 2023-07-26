Uddhav Thackeray says, In NDA, only these 3 parties are powerful

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that the ‘only three strong parties’ in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, and CBI.

Thackeray further criticised the Centre for the ethnic unrest in Manipur in an interview with Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena (UBT) publication ‘Saamana,’ and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not even prepared to visit the north-eastern state.

Attacking the BJP-led NDA at a recent meeting, Thackeray said that when elections are near, the BJP’s government is the NDA government. The Modi administration would take office once the election is done, he continued.

Last week in Delhi, 38 of the NDA’s party leaders met.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) was one of 26 opposition parties that gathered in Bengaluru on the same day and unanimously agreed to name their coalition the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The ruling BJP has come under fire from the opposition parties for allegedly utilising government resources improperly to target its rivals.

In the NDA, there are 36 parties. The NDA only has three powerful parties: the ED, CBI, and Income Tax. In which other parties are they? In the interview, which was published in its entirety in ‘Saamana’ on Wednesday, Thackeray said that some parties do not even have a single MP.

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code, Thackeray argued that the BJP should first introduce legislation banning the slaughter of cows from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra argued that if everyone is treated equally under the law, then the BJP’s corrupt members should also face punishment.

Furthermore, he said that the Thackeray family is the ‘real Shiv Sena’ in India. According to Thackeray, those who orchestrated the Shiv Sena’s split believed it would be destroyed, but it is now resurgent.

He said that it is also a blessing in disguise because many of the veterans who revolted had long held those positions, and now fresh people can fill them.

The rebellion by MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other lawmakers against the Shiv Sena leadership in June of last year caused the party to split and the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi administration.

With the help of the BJP, Shinde later was elected chief minister.

Regarding the petitions calling for the removal of 16 Shiv Sena legislators, including Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray stated that his party is free to appeal to the Supreme Court if state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar does not uphold the law.