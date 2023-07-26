“Unrest in Manipur: Calls for President’s Rule and NIA Probe Amidst Kuki Demands for PM’s Intervention”

The Zomi-Kuki organisation has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lasting resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. The Zomi Council Steering Committee (ZCSC), representing nine Kuki-Zomi tribes of Manipur, called for President’s Rule in the state and requested an NIA probe into state-sponsored attacks on the tribals. They also urged the reintroduction of AFSPA in valley districts to enable the Army’s control of law and order. The organization emphasized the need for the PM’s immediate intervention to restore peace in this critical region.

In a viral video that surfaced on July 19, two women from the Kuki-Zomi community were shown stripped and paraded, shedding light on the deeper conflict in Manipur. The ZCSC claimed that over 5000 sophisticated arms and lakhs of ammunition were looted from state armouries, underscoring the necessity to reintroduce AFSPA in valley districts.

On the other side, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing the majority Meitei community, urged the Centre not to engage in talks with Kuki militant groups. They accused the Kuki groups of being responsible for the current turmoil and referred to them as “foreigners.” COCOMI demanded that the territorial integrity of the state be preserved, organizing a rally on July 29 to express their stance.

Both the ZCSC and COCOMI have criticized the state and union governments for their perceived inadequate response to the violence. The situation remains tense, with ethnic violence claiming over 160 lives and injuring hundreds since it erupted on May 3, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis constitute about 53% of Manipur’s population and live in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40% and reside mainly in the hill districts. The conflict continues to pose significant challenges, necessitating a prompt and comprehensive approach for peace and stability in the region.