Yuva Morcha takes aim at Speaker Shamseer over ‘communal’ comments.

Yuva Morcha’s General Secretary K Ganesh made serious allegations against Speaker A N Shamseer, accusing him of insulting Hindu religious beliefs and practices.

During a protest march held at Shamseer’s MLA office in Thalassery, Ganesh claimed that after Shamseer assumed the role of Speaker, all Hindu-related figurines were removed from the assembly office. He expressed his discontent, saying, “Is he more special than the previous speakers? Maybe he believes that his hands won’t be chopped off as it happened to Joseph sir. But the Hindu society does not have to remain like that forever. There is no doubt about that. This is what we have to say to the DYFI members and the police gathered here.”

Ganesh referred to the 2010 brutal attack on Malayalam professor T J Joseph by Islamic fundamentalists. He further asserted that Shamseer made a statement suggesting no need to promote the Hindu religion within the Assembly after becoming the Speaker. Ganesh questioned, “Is he more special than M B Rajesh or P Sreeramakrishnan? If you believe that following Sunnah makes you any different, we want to tell you that you should not defy Hindu religious beliefs like this all the time. So, we ask you to apologize as soon as possible for offending Hindu beliefs and practices. Apologize and step aside as a degenerate CPM member.”

In his speech, Ganesh also criticized the DYFI and made statements about their involvement in the matter. He warned, “The DYFI has said that it would let this demonstration reach Shamseer’s office. If you block us on the road, we would confront you on the blocked road. SDPI is scared now. They operate under cover of darkness. They don’t have the guts to face the police of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Now CPM and DYFI have taken over the work of SDPI, Popular Front, and NDRF. And the Kerala government gives them political asylum.”