Bengaluru woman criticises a company that turned down her in a job interview saying her skin was a ‘little fair’

A woman named Pratiksha Jichkar from Bengaluru criticized a company on social media for allegedly rejecting her in the final round of an interview because her skin tone was considered “too fair” for the current team. This incident occurred in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

Without disclosing the company’s name, she expressed her frustration with the firm’s discriminatory hiring policies that led to the rejection of her job application. She shared a screenshot of the email she received from the company on LinkedIn, explaining that her application was turned down after three rounds of interviews and an assignment due to her fair skin tone.

The company’s email stated that while her skills and qualifications matched their requirements, her skin tone was not suitable for the current team, and they wished to avoid differences within their internal team.

The woman expressed shock and disappointment at the company’s treatment, questioning the world’s progress towards diversity and inclusivity while still holding biases based on appearance.

Although she didn’t reveal the company’s name, she urged them to rectify their culture and be open to hiring people based on talent and potential, rather than biases.

She emphasized that great organizations are built not just by great leaders but also by employees who value culture, respect, and potential.

On her LinkedIn page, Pratiksha Jichkar describes herself as someone who helps organizations build impactful ‘Employer brand’ through compelling stories.

In the same LinkedIn post, she also promoted her services in brand building for those wishing to create influential and empathetic employer brands.

The woman’s story went viral on various social media platforms, with some questioning the authenticity of the incident. One user on Reddit mentioned that while diversity hiring might sometimes be unfair, the wording in the company’s email seemed unrealistic, calling it a “rage bait.”

Others on different social media platforms expressed doubt about the story’s veracity, suggesting that HR departments usually don’t provide reasons for rejection in such a direct manner. Some considered it a publicity stunt.

Despite the skepticism from some users, the incident sparked discussions about the importance of fair hiring practices and the need to address biases in the workplace.