BRS leader helps with reunion attempts after Indian woman found starving on Chicago streets

According to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chairman Khaleequr Rahman on Thursday, the Indian woman from Hyderabad who was found starving on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, is now receiving treatment at a hospital in the city after her condition was made public.

Rahman published a video of the woman, Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, on Twitter and claimed that she was jobless and suffering from despair as a result of her failure to find employment in the US. He stated that she was being looked after by the local Indian community and was in contact with a social worker.

‘I was able to get in touch with Mr.Mukarram, who is a social worker in Chicago. He and his family met her & she is right now admitted into a hospital. He told me that she is in major depression & mentally unstable condition due to the financial situation she got into as she couldn’t get the job. The first & the foremost thing is to get her out of the depression, then only she will be able to travel to India (sic),’ he wrote.

Rahman pledged that he would take all possible measures, including serving as a liaison between the Indian government and the US embassy, to help Zaidi’s mother obtain a US visa so that she could be reunited with her daughter.

‘I was told that her mother wants to travel to USA to take care of her. I have asked him to send me the details so that we can request @DrSJaishankar ji and the @USAndIndia to provide a visa to her mother to travel to USA,’ the BRS leader said.