Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for second day in a row in the Kerala markets. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,360, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,975.05 per ounce . This is the yellow metal’s highest since July 20. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.2% to $1,974.70. price of spot silver rose 0.3% to $25.00 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $967.06, and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,262.72.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened higher at Rs 59,610 per 10 gm.