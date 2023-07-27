Filmed female student in washroom; Udupi Police files 2 FIRs

In connection with the alleged recent incidence of videotaping a female student in the lavatory of a paramedical institution, Udupi Police has filed two First Information Reports (FIRs). At the Malpe police station in Udupi, a FIR has been registered. Shabhnaz, Alfiya, and Aleema, three students, have been mentioned in the first FIR, while Kalu Singh Chauhan has been named in the second FIR.

The three Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health College students from Udupi have been arrested for acting in a way that is demeaning to a woman’s dignity. The accusations include taking a private film without permission and improperly managing documents and sensitive information.

Making claims without confirming the veracity of the content, Kalu Singh Chauhan has been charged with allegedly modifying and posting the video to the One India Kannada YouTube channel.

The identical post was made by Kalu Singh Chawhan on his Twitter page as well. According to a police statement, a complaint has also been filed for generating interpersonal animosity and disrupting social harmony.

The quick action was taken by the Malpe Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), who opened an inquiry and delivered the proof to the Malpe Police Station for additional review.

According to news agency PTI, the FIR was filed under sections 509, 204, 175, 34, and 66(e) of the IT Act and also includes the college administration. Two distinct suo motu complaints relating the video recording in the lavatory at Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences have reportedly been filed, according to a police statement.

Three female college students were recently expelled after being accused of filming in the women’s lavatory. Significant political uproar has resulted from the incident, with the BJP declaring plans for a statewide demonstration on Thursday.

The three students who are reportedly responsible for photographing the girl in the lavatory must be detained immediately, according to the party.