Halfway into the rainy season, ‘monsoon tourism’ fails to gain momentum.

The rainy season, also known as the monsoon season, has already begun in Kerala, India. During this time, the state’s tourism industry usually promotes ‘Monsoon Tourism’ as a unique experience for travelers. However, despite all the hype and efforts, it appears that ‘Monsoon Tourism’ has not taken off as expected, particularly in one of the major tourist destinations of Kerala, Alappuzha.

Alappuzha, with its breathtaking backwaters, serene lagoons, and picturesque beaches, has been a popular choice for tourists, ranking second in the list of districts with the highest tourist footfalls in the previous year. Considering this, it is surprising that the monsoon projects in Alappuzha are still stuck in the pipeline, with time rapidly ticking away.

One of the contributing factors to this delay is the vacant position in the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The council remained without a head for nearly six months before a new official finally took charge of the office. Consequently, the development of new projects has been delayed, and there is a pressing need to fast-track their implementation.

According to a senior official, while other districts in Kerala have already initiated special monsoon tourism projects, Alappuzha seems to have fallen behind. The new DTPC Secretary, Anoop Kumar K, has mentioned that there are various concepts for monsoon tourism, but they are still in the planning and approval stage. However, he remains optimistic that they will soon introduce attractive monsoon packages and projects to boost tourism in the region.

The delay in monsoon tourism initiatives has had a noticeable impact on the district’s tourist influx. Key stakeholders, such as the All Kerala Houseboats Owners Association and the Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts, have expressed disappointment with the current situation. Visitors are few and far between, leading to financial challenges for businesses that primarily rely on tourists.

The stakeholders are hoping that the annual Nehru Trophy boat race, scheduled for the second week of August, will attract more visitors and revive tourism in the region. Nevertheless, they are concerned about the present downturn and are eagerly awaiting the implementation of monsoon tourism projects to uplift the industry.

In contrast, Wayanad, another district in Kerala, has taken proactive measures to promote monsoon tourism. The district administration has organized a series of monsoon projects, including the popular ‘Splash’ trade fair, which runs from June to September. ‘Splash’ offers exciting activities like mud football, monsoon trekking, kayaking, and monsoon marathon, aiming to attract tourists and provide them with an adventurous monsoon experience.

In addition to the government-led initiatives, private entrepreneurs and tourism associations have also taken the lead in promoting monsoon tourism. For example, the Adimali Tourism Association has introduced activities like bamboo kayaking and rafting during this season, capitalizing on the uniqueness of the monsoon to entice tourists. Their efforts have already started yielding results, with visitors showing interest in these exclusive experiences.

Despite the challenges faced in Alappuzha, the recognition of monsoon tourism’s potential by Kerala Tourism has been evident through its substantial investment in promotional campaigns across West Asia. The tourism department spent a whopping Rs seven crore to conduct campaigns promoting the state’s monsoon tourism at airports in Dubai and Doha.

In conclusion, while monsoon tourism is yet to gain significant traction in Alappuzha, there is hope that the new DTPC leadership will expedite the implementation of exciting monsoon projects and packages. Private initiatives and the success of similar efforts in Wayanad indicate that the unique charm of the monsoon season can indeed be leveraged to attract tourists and revitalize Kerala’s tourism industry during this otherwise lean period.