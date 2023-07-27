Indian PM Modi inaugurates the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in Delhi and expressed his determination to make India one of the top three economies globally during his third term as the country’s leader.

PM Modi assured, “In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world…Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai” (it’s a guarantee by Modi).

The capital city, New Delhi, is gearing up to host the G20 summit in September, and the complex has been redeveloped at a cost of around ?2,700 crore (Rs. 27 billion) to serve as the venue for the upcoming G20 leaders’ meet.

The prime minister praised the workers who labored to construct the impressive IECC complex, which he referred to as a “gateway to global opportunities.”

The modern and futuristic complex is expected to boost conference tourism in India, serving as an umbrella venue for people from around the world. It is reportedly India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) complex.

The Convention Centre at the Pragati Maidan complex has been designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheater, and a business center, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events.

PM Modi expressed pride and happiness for every Indian on the occasion of ‘Bharat Mandapam’s’ inauguration.

On the occasion of Kargil Divas, which falls on July 26, PM Modi paid tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war.

PM Modi took a dig at the opposition, noting that some tend to criticize and obstruct good works initially but eventually appreciate them. He mentioned that the ‘Toli’ (opposition alliance) might also accept ‘Bharat Mandapam’ and possibly even deliver lectures in seminars there.

The prime minister also promised the construction of the world’s largest museum in Delhi.

PM Modi highlighted the progress made in poverty reduction, with 13.5 crore people coming out of poverty in the last five years, and international agencies acknowledging India’s progress in ending extreme poverty.

Overall, the ‘Bharat Mandapam’ stands as a moment of pride and celebration for the nation during the Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of independence.