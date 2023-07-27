IUML President Sadik Ali Thangal Praises UCC as Unifying Force in India

A diverse panel of 20 leaders from various political parties and religious organizations strongly criticized the BJP-led Union government’s push for a uniform civil code, accusing it of attempting to divide the nation. Speaking at a public seminar titled ‘Uniform Civil Code: Unseen Agenda of Polarisation’ organized by the Muslim Coordination Committee, affiliated with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), in Kozhikode, they expressed concerns about the potential consequences of such a move.

The IUML state president, Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, surprisingly praised the code, claiming that it had actually united Indian society and brought people together. He stressed the importance of preserving both India’s diversity and nationality, cautioning against any threat to either.

Drawing an analogy, Thangal likened the uniform civil code to the Procrustean bed from Greek mythology, describing how the code was trying to enforce a standardized approach, much like Procrustes forced his victims onto his bed, either cutting or stretching them to fit the predetermined size.

Emphasizing the beauty of India’s diversity, other speakers echoed concerns about the government’s attempts to eliminate or flatten these differences. Tamil Nadu’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ma Subramanian, highlighted growing opposition to the UCC in his state.

IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty criticized the government’s strategy of pitting communities against each other for political gains and called for a unified stand against the divisive tendencies threatening India’s unity.

Leaders from various organizations, such as Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal and CPM’s K T Kunhikannan, expressed fears that the UCC could disrupt communal harmony and be a divisive tool employed by the Hindutva agenda.

Congress state vice-president V T Balram accused the government of employing the UCC debate as a diversionary tactic to shift focus away from pressing issues. He stressed the need to safeguard against an anti-Muslim civil code.

On the other hand, Dr P K Fasal Gafoor urged the opposition not to overly react, asserting that the UCC would not become a reality due to opposition-ruled states and the complexities involved in implementing such a law.

Despite the spirited discussions, one notable point of criticism emerged from observers – the absence of women speakers addressing the need for gender equality in personal and family law.

Among the 20 invited speakers were prominent figures like Adv P Gavas, Jacobite bishop Paulose Mor Irenious, T P Abdulla Koya Madani, Dr K S Madavan, C P Ummer Sullami, P N Abdul Latheef Madan, P Mujeeb Rahman, Father Sunil Joy, and Abdul Shakoor Kasmi, representing various organizations and perspectives.