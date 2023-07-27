‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam’ Film Festival commences on July 29

Manorama Online is organizing a film festival as part of ‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam’ to celebrate the 90th birthday of the legendary writer and filmmaker, MT Vasudevan Nair. The festival aims to showcase the best movies penned or directed by the prolific writer.

Scheduled to run from July 29 to August 2, the film festival will take place at Thiruvananthapuram’s Kalabhavan theatre, in association with KSFDC, with daily showings at 6 pm, and entry is free for all.

The festival will feature cult classic movies like ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha,’ ‘Sadayam,’ ‘Perunthachan,’ ‘Vaishali,’ and ‘Utharam,’ offering audiences a chance to relish these timeless creations. Sponsors Muthoot Finance and Joy Alukkas are also supporting ‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam.’

Here’s the schedule for the film festival:

– Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha – 29/07/2023 (Saturday) at 6 pm

– Sadayam – 30/07/2023 (Sunday) at 6 pm

– Vaishali – 31/07/2923 (Monday) at 6 pm

– Perunthachan – 01/08/2023 (Tuesday) at 6 pm

– Utharam – 02/08/2023 (Wednesday) at 6 pm

For more information, you can call 9539826629.

The Navathi Vandanam celebrations kicked off in Thrissur with thought-provoking debates on ‘Malayali Vaayicha MT’ and ‘Vellithirayude MT,’ followed by a screening of the classic movie ‘Nirmalyam,’ released around five decades ago. Eminent writers and filmmakers, including NS Madhavan, TD Ramakrishnan, Rafeeq Ahamad, Alankode Leelakrishnan, B Unnikrishnan, Unni R, and Shankar Ramakrishnan, actively participated in these engaging events.

The grand finale of ‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam,’ where MT Vasudevan Nair will be honored, is scheduled for September 23.