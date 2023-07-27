Pilot whales form a heart shape before tragically stranding themselves on a remote beach in Australia

A puzzling incident involving a large pod of nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales has left scientists baffled. The whales were observed forming a heart shape before tragically stranding themselves on a remote beach in Western Australia (WA).

Drone footage captured the rare phenomenon as the whales tightly grouped together at Cheynes Beach, about 60 km east of Albany, before the tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday evening.

The following morning, over 50 of the majestic creatures were found lifeless on the shore, prompting volunteers, government workers, and scientists to rush to rescue the remaining 46.

The unprecedented behavior of the pod before the stranding left researchers across Australia astonished. WA’s environment minister, Reece Whitby, described the images as “unique” and said they held significant scientific value in understanding strandings. Seeking advice from other jurisdictions that had encountered similar events, they found that this behavior had never been observed before.

Rescue efforts began on Wednesday, with slings deployed to drag the massive whales, weighing about 1,000 kg and measuring up to 4 meters long, back into the sea. Over 70 volunteers and 90 government agency staff worked in shifts to support the weak and struggling whales in shallow water. However, the attempt to guide some of the pilot whales into deeper waters later in the day proved unsuccessful, and they beached themselves once again.

Veterinarians from Perth Zoo and Albany carefully assessed the animals on the sand, prioritizing their welfare over rescue efforts. Volunteers tirelessly poured buckets of water over the distressed whales in an attempt to alleviate their suffering.

One possible explanation for the pod’s behavior is that pilot whales have a close-knit social network, which may have prompted them to stick together during the incident.

Wildlife scientist Dr. Vanessa Pirotta from Macquarie University speculated that illness or disorientation might be responsible for the unusual incident. She emphasized that the whales’ huddled behavior and unusual actions suggested something unknown was going on.

As experts investigate the cause of the stranding, the whales’ behavior remains a mystery.

Mass strandings of whales are distressing events that puzzle scientists and raise concerns for marine conservation. Western Australia has experienced similar incidents in the past, with over 130 whales dying in a mass stranding in 2018, and the largest event occurring in 1996 when 320 long-finned pilot whales stranded in Dunsborough.