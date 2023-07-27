Praful Patel predicts, Ajit Pawar will have chance to become chief minister

Praful Patel, a Rajya Sabha member for the NCP, claimed on Thursday that Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, is a well-liked and powerful politician who will have the chance to take the helm of the state. Patel, who backs Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) group, responded to questions about the rumours by telling reporters in Nagpur that the position (of CM) is not vacant, thus there is no need to discuss it.

‘Ajit Pawar is a popular and heavyweight leader. He has been leading our party for several years now. Those who work get the opportunity either today, tomorrow or day after. Many have got the opportunity. Ajit Dada will also get it, if not today, tomorrow or anytime in future. We will work in that direction,’ he said.

Ajit Pawar, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to succeed Eknath Shinde as the state’s chief minister on August 10, according to recent statements made by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and a prominent member of the BJP, rejected Chavan’s allegation on Monday, stating that Shinde would remain the state’s chief minister and that nothing would change in that regard.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight additional NCP legislators joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. The MLAs were sworn in as ministers as Ajit Pawar took the oath of office as deputy chief minister. Later, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, was given the important finance department.

Ajit Pawar’s appointment to the government, according to Shinde, posed no threat to him.

When asked whether he might join the Council of Ministers at the Centre, Praful Patel responded that the Union cabinet’s expansion or reshuffle are not topics of discussion.

‘I don’t think it will happen,’ he said. To another question, he said, ‘My constituency will always be Bhandara-Gondia.’

Patel had earlier represented Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondia constituency in the Lok Sabha.