UAE authority offers 50% discount on mobile plans

Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the UAE announced 50% discount on mobile and Internet plans for people of determination. Leading service providers in the country Etisalat by e& and du have introduced these offers.

With Etisalat by e&, people of determination will get a 50% discount on the following services:

Monthly plans under new Freedom and Emirati Freedom package

Monthly package rentals of eLife Family Value Pack of TV, Internet and telephone

Monthly packages for home telephone

Select prepaid mobile data packages: One-time data packs, and recurring data packs

Monthly plans for 512Kbps, 1Mbps, and 10Mbps of home Internet packages

They will also get free subscription to Internet calling for their mobiles or with their eLife plans.

With du, people of determination will pay just half the rates for the following:

Postpaid Smart plan

Postpaid Emirati plan

Postpaid Power plan

Those on du prepaid plans will also get cool perks: Every time they recharge, they will get 100% of the amount as bonus credits, which can be used for national and international calls.