UAE royal passes away, 3-day mourning period declared

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi passed away. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the brother of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Presidential Court announced official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of three days, starting today, Thursday, July 27, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29.

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was suffering from a health problem. Sheikh Saeed was born in 1965 in Al Ain. He was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010. He was a former member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council (ADCED). Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed had also held the position of Chairman of the Maritime Port Authority (Abu Dhabi).