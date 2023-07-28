At Alwar school, students beat Hindu youngster for wearing tilak

On Thursday, there were altercations between members of the two faiths in Alwar, Rajasthan, as a result of some Muslim students at a government school objecting to Hindu students wearing tilaks on their foreheads.

The altercation took place in Choma village, where the students’ parents also engaged in conflict.

A Class 11 child named Shubham Rajput arrived to the school with a tilak on his forehead, the police said. Some Muslim students attacked and threatened him, and as a result, up to 500 members of both faiths gathered outside the school.

Later, Shubham’s parents filed a first information report (FIR). To stop the conflict between the two communities from worsening, many police officers were stationed in the area.