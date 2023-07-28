Gulf country announces 182-day sick leave, 98-day maternity leave for citizens, expats

Muscat: Oman has announced major changes in labour law. The new law will cover both expats and citizens. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has issued the Royal Decree No. 53 of 2023 for this.

The paid maternity leave has been increased to 98 days. Currently it is 50 days. The government also launched 7 days’ paid paternity leave. A female Muslim worker is entitled to 130 days of leave in case of her husband’s death; and 14 days for a non-Muslim woman.

Those who need to take care for a sick family member have the option to avail of a 15-day leave. Employees are entitled to 182 days of sick leave, with certain conditions applied. Full pay will be given for the first day until the 21st day; 75 per cent of salary for 22nd until 35th; 50 per cent for 36th until 70th; and 35 per cent for 71st until 182nd day.

Fifteen days of study leave are granted to employees enrolled in schools, institutes, or universities. The law now allows employees to temporarily work for another.