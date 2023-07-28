Gulf country announces lane closure

Manama: Ministry of Works in Bahrain announced a lane closure. The ministry informed that the resurfacing works on Zallaq Highway from Awali Roundabout to Sakhir Roundabout necessitate the closure of one lane and two lanes on stages for westbound traffic to Zallaq as follows:

Closure of one lane on stages for westbound traffic to Zallaq and two lanes will be provided for traffic movement during working days 24 hrs continuously.

Closure of two lanes on stages for westbound traffic to Zallaq and one lane will be provided for traffic movement during weekends from Thursday at 11:00 pm to Sunday at 05:00 am

The closure will be effective from Monday, July 31 for a total of one month.