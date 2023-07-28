Karnataka police officer, wife abused by two; Arrested for moral policing

Two persons were detained on Thursday night in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, for moral policing a police officer and physically assaulting his wife while intoxicated. Surveillance cameras captured the entire episode.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when Police Constable Kumar, who was on deputation in Dakshina Kannada, walked towards his government guest home on BC Road near Bantwala with his wife and sister-in-law.

After supper, according to the police, Kumar was returning to his lodging with his wife and sister-in-law when the two bike-borne males followed them while intoxicated.

The criminals questioned Kumar about the Hindu and Muslim girls who were with him and inquired as to his intended destination.

Even though Kumar informed the pair that he was a police officer, they continued to act inappropriately towards him, insisting that even if he were a police officer, he couldn’t bring the women with him.

According to the police, the pair harassed Kumar’s wife while videotaping her. The miscreants allegedly assaulted and abused Kumar as the situation worsened.

The suspects, Manish Pujari and Manjunath, were located by the police and taken into custody.

The two were charged with violating Sections 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prohibits using criminal force to prevent a public official from doing his duties, and Section 354 of the IPC, which prohibits using criminal force on a woman with the aim to offend her modesty.