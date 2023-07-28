Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 units of these cars: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki India has recalled 87,599 units of the entry-level hatchback S-Presso and popular van Eeco. These units were recalled over a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod. The recalled vehicles were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023.

‘It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost,’ said Maruti Suzuki in an official statement.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Eeco sits in the price range of Rs 5.24 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The S-Presso employs the K10C 1.0-litre petrol engine, which churns out 67PS of max power and 89Nm of peak torque. It can be clubbed either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The S-Presso has a CNG option as well.

The Eeco uses the K12N 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces 81PS of max power and 104Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed MT. Even the Eeco has a CNG option.