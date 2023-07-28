DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Jul 28, 2023, 08:28 pm IST

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring  4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck  Afghanistan on Friday. According to the  National Centre for Seismology (NCS)  the earthquake  took place at 4.30pm UAE Time, at a depth of 71.38km.  According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively. No reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property  are known yet.

Also Read: Gulf country announces lane closure

Earlier on July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan. On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 28, 2023, 08:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button