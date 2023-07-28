Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) the earthquake took place at 4.30pm UAE Time, at a depth of 71.38km. According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively. No reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property are known yet.

Also Read: Gulf country announces lane closure

Earlier on July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan. On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.