Moderate intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Jul 28, 2023, 09:20 pm IST

Ita Nagar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck North northwards of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. According to the  National Centre for Seismology  (NCS)  the  earthquake tremors were felt at around 8:50 am.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.

