Prof. Ganesh Kannabiran appointed as new Director of NAAC

Professor Ganesh Kannabiran has been appointed as the new Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). He assumed the role on July 28. Prof. Kannabiran is an esteemed educationist with extensive experience in teaching, research, and administration, particularly in the field of Information Systems. He holds a PhD in MIS, along with three Master’s Degrees in Computer Science & Engineering, Business Administration (MBA), and Mathematics.

Prior to his appointment as NAAC Director, Prof. Kannabiran served as a senior professor at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy, where he also held the position of Dean of Research and Consultancy and Director-in-charge of NIT Trichy and NIT Puducherry. Additionally, he was the founding director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Andhra Pradesh, from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the implementation of the National Education Policy and actively supported the development of neighboring communities.

Prof. Kannabiran’s exceptional academic achievements have been recognized with various international fellowships, including the Commonwealth Professional Fellowship, Two Fulbright Fellowships, and a British Council Study Fellowship. He has also been involved in research projects supported by organizations such as the Asian Productivity Organization, MeitY, AICTE, Department of Science and Technology, GoI, and UNESCO.

His areas of expertise encompass software engineering, software project management, IT consulting, and business analytics. Prof. Kannabiran is also deeply passionate about entrepreneurship and has founded two companies, namely Center for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI) at NIT Trichy and Gyan Circle Ventures at IIIT Sri City, which are dedicated to supporting emerging entrepreneurs.