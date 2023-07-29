Fatal collision: 5 killed, 20 injured in Maharashtra bus crash

In Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, a tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, resulting in the death of five individuals, including two women, and leaving 20 others injured. The incident took place on a flyover in Malkapur town around 2.30 am.

According to a police official, one of the private buses involved was heading to Hingoli after completing the Amarnath Yatra, while the other was en route to Nashik. The collision happened when the Nashik-bound bus attempted to overtake a truck and inadvertently got in the path of the second bus.

Upon receiving the report, senior district police officials promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The accident caused temporary disruptions to traffic on the road.

It was a devastating accident that claimed the lives of five individuals and left several others injured, prompting authorities to conduct investigations into the cause of the collision.