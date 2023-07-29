In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, man entices estranged wife, slices her throat

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man is accused of killing his wife by slicing her neck with a sharp object due to a family argument. After the murder, the accused and his family left the site, leaving the body behind.

The body has been taken over by the police, who will do a post-mortem on it. To find the accused, they have also started a search operation.

Rakib, the accused, and his wife Khalida had been fighting for a few days. After 13 years of marriage, the pair had been fighting constantly ever since.

Khalida was summoned to her in-laws’ home on Wednesday after spending the previous month living with her parents.

Soon after, Rakib and his wife got into a fight, during which he is accused of killing his wife by slicing her throat with a sharp object. The husband and his entire family fled the house after carrying out the murder, leaving the body behind.

The murder’s motive is also being looked into. Salma, the mother of the deceased, said, ‘Rakib and Khalida have been having disagreements for a long time. Eight years ago, Rakib had tried to set Khalida on fire. The in-laws are also involved in this dispute.’

Ashok Kumar Meena, the police superintendent, said, ‘We are conducting a search operation to find the accused husband and his family. We are also trying to establish the motive behind the murder.’