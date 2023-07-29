‘India has become the pharmacy of world..’: Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that India has become the pharmacy of the world, now it is time for India to become the factory of the world. Mandaviya was delivering the closing address at the valedictory session of the 3rd Edition of the Summit on ‘Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India (GCPMH 2023)’.

Themed ‘Sustainability and Circularity’, and hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the GCPMH 2023 Summit witnessed enthusiastic participation from various sectors and stakeholders. The Union Minister stressed that a vibrant industry is essential for the economy and aatmanirbharta of any nation. In this regard, he highlighted the role of the government to support the industry. ‘As a government, we don’t think in token, but in total. We want to build a holistic ecosystem to ensure maximum governance, and minimum government for the industry at large’, he said. Dr Mandaviya further invited suggestions which will drive innovative and sustainable solutions for positive change and progress in this sector.

Arun Baroka, Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, recapped the two-day event and said, ‘This summit has served as a collaborative platform for the central and state government, as well as the industry to interact’. He also highlighted the focus on certain essential parts of the chemicals and petrochemicals industry like funding, as well as environmental clearances, which were in line with the theme of the event. The event saw the participation of several industry leaders whose engagement has played a pivotal role in advancing the sustainable growth of the industry.