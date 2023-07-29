India’s Sabar Joyshna Secures Bronze in Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

India’s Sabar Joyshna achieved a remarkable feat by securing a bronze medal in the 40kg women’s youth category during the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. The prestigious event, which encompasses both boys and girls in the youth category and men and women in the junior category, is taking place from July 27 to August 5 at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

In the men’s 49 kg youth category, Delos Santos from one country and Borres Eron from the Philippines claimed the top positions, with a gold and silver medal respectively. The medals are awarded to the top three winners in three different categories, namely snatch, clean and jerk, and total weight lifted.

The championship has drawn participation from a total of 220 talented athletes representing 18 countries across Asia. This gathering of young weightlifting enthusiasts and promising talents from the region adds to the excitement and competitiveness of the event, highlighting the dedication and hard work put in by these athletes to reach such a prestigious platform.