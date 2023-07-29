Minor girl’s plan to meet Instagram friend in Pakistan stopped at Jaipur Airport

On Friday, the Jaipur airport authorities handed over a minor girl from Sikar’s Shrimadhopur to the police when she attempted to travel to Pakistan to meet her Instagram friend. The Airport Station Officer, Digpal Singh, stated that the girl lacked the necessary documents for international travel, and he clarified that there were no flights from Jaipur to Pakistan.

The girl admitted to the police that her intention was to meet her friend from Instagram in Pakistan. Her family members have been informed about the situation, and she will be returned to them.

Notably, there was a recent incident where a 34-year-old married woman from Alwar, Rajasthan, traveled to Pakistan on a valid passport and visa to meet her Facebook friend, whom she eventually married.