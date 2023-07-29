Telangana witnesses strengthened relief efforts as rainfall subsides

After a week of torrential monsoon rains in Telangana, relief and rescue efforts intensified in the flood-affected areas. The death toll from rain-related incidents has reached 16. Although the rainfall has subsided in some places like Warangal, waterlogging persists. The state government has taken action by establishing relief camps and scaling up rescue and rehabilitation work in the affected regions. The Godavari river’s water level in Bhadrachalam has been closely monitored, and people in vulnerable areas were evacuated to safer places, including relief camps. The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to assist in the rescue operations. Choppers were used to provide food packets to those seeking shelter on higher ground. Unfortunately, heavy rains and flooding have caused damage to agricultural fields in several districts. The situation turned tragic in Mulugu district, where eight people were swept away by floodwaters, and their bodies were recovered on Friday. In total, approximately 19,000 individuals have been relocated to safer locations in various districts.